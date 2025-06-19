MPs dunked for good cause

by Corey Everitt and Sahar Foladi

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams raised $2,800 to fundraise for FightMND as she took the plunge into icy water at Parliament House on Monday 16 April.

She and state MPs from all sides of politics joined in the Big Freeze event, which took on a new urgency after the diagnosis of Pakenham’s own MP, Emma Vulin, with motor neuron disease last year.

“This was a great opportunity for politicians across the political spectrum to come together in support of a great cause, and a much-loved colleague,” Williams said.

As a collective, more than $50,000 was raised by MP’s who left their animosities behind and got together for a good cause.

From the City of Casey, Berwick MP and opposition leader Brad Battin, dressed in his Geelong Cats guernsey, as well as Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson, vibrant in her bumble bee costume, braved the cold, icy waters.

The Big Freeze event at Parliament House was in light of June’s fundraising for FightMND, many of whom attended in support of Pakenham’s MP, Emma Vulin, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2024.

Though a little embarrassed to have so much attention, Ms Vulin was grateful for the unity.

“To come here and have the parliament make so many changes and have the support of all my colleagues of any political party, it’s quite amazing,” she said.

The electorate neighbour of Ms Vulin, Mr Battin, announced that the guernsey he was wearing was not only a bit too big for him, but was a donated and signed edition from the club, which will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to FightMND.

Mr Battin joked that he initially signed up for the dunking because he was allegedly told by the Herald Sun that the Premier was going to do it too, before speaking about his relationship with Ms Vulin, which stretches back before Parliament.

“The work that Emma has done on MND to bring the parties together, to bring the whole of Parliament together, I think is absolutely outstanding,” Battin said.

Victoria’s premier, Jacinta Allan was also in attendance, and while she did not get dunked, she praised Vulin’s resolve in fighting the disease.

“My goodness, Emma, I think there are almost no words that I could possibly say that could match the contribution that you have just made here,” Premier Allan said.

The event was initiated by former Star News and Herald Sun reporter Mitch Clarke and colleague Carly Douglas.

There were also some special guests during the day, with professor Brad Turner and Dr Thanuja Dharmadasa from the Florey Institute.

The neuroscience centre at Melbourne University is on the cutting edge of MND research, and Ms Vulin invited them to speak on the ongoing work for treatments and the ever-elusive cure against the beast.

There, they gave the exciting news of a possible new treatment resulting from a large drug screening program.

“First of its kind, first in the world, it wasn’t possible without FightMND and the state government,” Professor Turner said.

Dr Dharmadasa added, “We’re always grateful for any advocacy, any awareness being brought on to this, because it is so tough”.