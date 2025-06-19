New name proposed for Keysborough hub

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Keysborough or Keysborough South?

The debate has near-equally divided a public survey over the naming of Greater Dandenong’s newest $29.5 million community hub in Villiers Road.

As a result, a council report has recommended the name Keysborough Community Hub – and to drop the ‘South’ reference that has been part of the project’s ‘working title’.

Greater Dandenong councillors are set to vote on the name on Monday night 23 June.

Just over 100 responded to the public survey in April, resulting in 43 per cent in favour of retaining Keysborough South Community Hub and 57 per cent for a new name.

Just under 20 per cent specified the ultimately-recommended Keysborough Community Hub or getting rid of ‘South’.

Without solicitation, about 10 per cent wanted an indigenous or traditional land name.

Another 10 per cent made offensive, hateful or obscene suggestions. These were included in the ‘new name’ camp – though even without them, there was a slim majority against ‘Keysy South’.

The rest (about 17 per cent) were individual alternatives.

Bunurong Land Council were also consulted over the name. Council officers recommended exploring ways to “meaningfully incorporate” traditional culture at the hub.

The report also noted that Keysborough South reflected the council ward’s name, but there was no such suburb.

“It is acknowledged that (the) margin of those in favour of name change versus retaining existing name is small,” the report stated.

“Other factors such as principles under the Geographic Names Victoria rules have also informed the recommendation (for example, the need to consider Locational names and avoiding directional names).”

The hub includes a kindergarten and long day care service, maternal and child health support, a community lounge and library, community spaces and a playground, basketball ring and amphitheatre.

The official launch of the new hub is expected this year.