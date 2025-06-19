Screwing down on number-plate thefts

By Violet Li

Drivers lined up in droves at Neighbourhood Watch Casey’s Safe Plate Day at Marriott Waters Shopping Centre in Lyndhurst on 14 June, a community-led initiative replacing standard number plate screws with theft-resistant ones to help curb vehicle-related crime.

According to the latest crime stats, there has been a surge in number-plate theft – with thefts from vehicles the most prolific crime in Casey and Greater Dandenong.

President of Neighbourhood Watch Casey Damien Rosario said the day was also about fundraising.

“We installed anti-theft screws on license plates for a gold coin donation, and we partnered up with the Hampton Park Fire Brigade and other emergency services,” he said.

“We did a barbecue as well.

“All proceeds that we make on the day go to the fire brigade and the emergency services. And they provide the manpower to help us to do the license plate activity.

“It’s a great partnership activity that we don’t have a lot of volunteers in our group, and we cover Victoria’s largest council population. Partnerships make sense, and everyone wins.”

Other partners included Marriott Waters Club Owners Corporation and Marriott Waters Shopping Centre.

Mr Rosario explained that to take off the anti-theft screws requires a special tool, so those new screws act as a deterrent.

“Most crimes will be crimes of opportunity. People will go in. It takes a few seconds to get a license plate off a car. They go away,” he said.

“But if you’ve got the anti-theft screws on, it will take a lot longer. So either they will attempt to damage the car to get the license plate, or they will just move on to the next car.”

On the day, the replacement activity went on for four hours and more than 100 cars had their screws replaced.

Earlier in April this year, Victoria Police, in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch Casey, RACV, and the local CFA, hosted a similar community safety event at Eden Rise Village in Berwick, which was also received very well.

“People have been crying out for these sorts of events,” Mr Rosario said.

“We’ve delivered that last weekend, and we’re looking to do more.

“The license plate thefts are on the rise, and we want to help tackle that.”