Elderly man bashed with shovel

Police are investigating an alleged bashing of an elderly man with a shovel in Dandenong North.

The assault on 28 February, 7.45pm left the victim with significant injuries, police say.

The unknown male attacker is believed to regularly ride unregistered motorbikes in residential streets in Dandenong North.

He’s described as about 30 years old, tanned complexion, about 178 centimetres, medium build and with black, curly hair.

The man was driving a small, white truck with a silver tray.

Any information or dash cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au and quote incident number 250093898.