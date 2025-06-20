Noble Pantry gives dignity in tough times

Scores of families are struggling to feed themselves – and even their pets – as they gather for food relief at Noble Park Community Centre each week.

Since launching in May, the Noble Pantry has helped more than 660 people – or 83 a week – with free non-perishable food items – canned, dry, and packaged goods.

Behind these numbers are stories of resilience: retirees, carers, students, asylum seekers, and unemployed residents, all struggling to access basic nutrition.

“This is a growing humanitarian need developing in the area,” said NPCC chair Roz Blades.

“It’s deeply disturbing, especially when families can’t feed their children or even their pets.”

Alarmingly, 28 per cent of users reported skipping meals due to a lack of food, and 74 per cent were feeding families of two or more.

More than 80 per cent lived in Noble Park and surrounding areas. And more than half did not know of any other local food-relief services.

Just under a third reported that the Noble Pantry packs were enough to provide for their food needs.

The Noble Pantry offers dignity, warmth, and a reminder that no one in our community is alone.

Blades paid tribute to generous donors and volunteers, whose “compassion keeps the shelves stocked and hope alive”.

She called for urgent donations of non-perishable food to help meet rising demand.

The Noble Pantry is open each Friday 12pm-2pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park.

Donations can be made during business hours 9.30am-3pm Monday-Friday at the NPCC.