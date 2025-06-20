Triple-victory for NPAC, Springers

South East Leisure is celebrating a trio of trophies at the 2025 Aquatic and Recreation Victoria Awards this month.

SEL, a Greater Dandenong Council-owned subsidiary, manages the council’s public pools and recreation centres.

Noble Park Aquatic Centre took out two categories at the 13 June event – Health Club of the Year Award and the Facility of the Year – Medium.

According to SEL, this recognised NPAC’s “exceptional member growth and consistent high-quality service delivery”.

Springers Leisure Centre won the Innovation Award for its Inflatable World indoor playground for a “unique and engaging approach to leisure programming for families and children”, SEL stated.

“These awards are a reflection of the exceptional effort our team puts in every day,” South East Leisure chief executive John Clark.

“From growing our health and fitness offerings at NPAC to delivering fun, innovative experiences at Springers, we’re proud to support our community in staying active and connected.”