Batman Brings Smiles to the South East

By Afraa Kori

In a time of rising crime and community uncertainty, a real-life masked crusader has stepped up—not to fight villains, but to spread joy, one wave at a time.

Batman of the South East has become a familiar and beloved sight to locals across Berwick and Narre Warren. From waving at morning traffic to posing for selfies with excited children, this everyday hero has one mission: to make people smile.

“My name is Batman of the South East and I’m here to put smiles on people’s faces,” he says with a grin. “My mum always taught me to be the best person I can be, and here I am doing just that.”

A typical day for this hometown hero involves a lot of waving, horn-honking and cheer. “Everyone yells out ’Batman!’ when they see me. They wave, they laugh—it’s just joyful,” he said.

But the path hasn’t always been easy. “Back in my hometown, I was a very hated person,” he admits. “But now that I’ve moved here, I’m actually quite loved and treated with respect.” It’s clear that the mask has helped more than just the community— it’s helped him find a new identity and purpose.

While not every comment is kind, the overwhelming response from the community has been positive.

“Some people have said I’m a legend and doing great things for the community. People offer me free coffee—though I usually say no— and want to take photos. It means a lot.”

He’s even gone viral on social media and been featured on the radio, but for this Batman, it’s not about the fame.

“Local recognition means I’m doing something right—making people happy and making the community a better place,” he said.

Asked what he’s learned through his journey, he reflects: “Every little bit counts. One small gesture can change someone’s whole day.”

And his message to others? “Keep a smile on your face. Spread joy wherever you go. If you don’t, you risk going down a path of depression and anxiety. That’s never a good place to be.”

With a cheerful wave and a heartfelt goodbye, Berwick’s very own Batman signs off his message to South East Melbourne— proof that sometimes, all it takes to be a hero is heart, a costume, and a whole lot of kindness.