Berwick girl flies high with the RAAF

by Philip Salama-West

Berwick College student Jessica Sellers was able to get up close and personal with Air Force aircraft this May at RAAF Base Williamtown, in New South Wales.

The Women in Aviation Program, run by the Royal Australian Air Force, invites young women from the ages of 15-24 to spend four days at an airbase and discover the opportunities afforded by a career in aviation.

Jessica and her compatriots in the program were taken through all aspects of life in the Air Force, from the physical fitness regime, to the busy work done in an air traffic control tower, to getting to know how trainer aircraft fly, and even interacting with the base’s working dogs and their handlers.

Jessica says she loved her time in the program, learning the inner workings of the service and getting to know active RAAF personnel.

“I felt empowered using and observing the Air Force equipment, and I felt a sense of comfort wearing the uniform and learning something new every day.”

She noted that she was surprised by the variety of things to do and potential roles to fill.

“I believe that even if you don’t know what you want to do in the future, this program can give you ideas and enlighten you about jobs in the Air Force that you would never think exist. Especially for women.”

“Everyone seems to have this image in their heads of what the Air Force looks like; I believe the real thing is so much better than the movies,” Jessica said.