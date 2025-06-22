Chilling sequel: Father killed while crossing Heatherton Road

A father-of-two has been killed after being struck by a car in Endeavour Hills on Friday evening 20 June.

The 51-year-old man died at the scene after the collision on Heatherton Road near Matthew Flinders Avenue and Endeavour Hills shopping centre about 7.45pm.

Tributes flowed on social media for the man, a data analyst who is survived by a young family.

His friend Milon Islam told Nine News that the “whole community is in shock”.

“Leaving behind his wife and two young children… and they are shattered. They just simply cannot process it.”

The female driver was not injured and stopped at the scene, police say.

On a nearby stretch of the 80 km/h Heatherton Road, a three-year-old girl was fatally injured after being struck by a car at a signalized pedestrian crossing on the corner of James Cook Drive in October 2024.

A man was later charged with dangerous driving causing death.

“It is really shocking to know that the incident has happened in the same place, and the Government and authority have not taken any action,” Mr Islam said.

In October, council election candidate Melinda Ambros – now Casey deputy mayor – called for “safer traffic light setups, speed reduction measures and better signage” to prevent future collisions on the VicRoads-managed road.

She said that the steep hill encouraged speeding for Dandenong-bound traffic, and that the traffic lights malfunctioned a week prior to the October collision.

Andrew Brasilis from Endeavour Hills Chiropractor said the crossing was a “red flag” and a “black spot” – with an accident about once a month in the area.

Victoria Police will prepare a report for the coroner on the most recent fatal incident.

Any CCTV/dashcam footage or other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au