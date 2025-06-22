MPs support for charity

By Ethan Benedicto

In light of the added six months of breathing room granted to Narre Warren-based charity BK2Basics during the 17 June Casey council meeting, local MPs have voiced their support for the organisation.

Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas posted on Facebook, saying that the charity has been “serving our area for many years through their community pantry – providing essential food support to those facing financial insecurity”.

“The family [behind the charity] and their incredible volunteers have been doing this for so many years with minimal government support, and I am grateful for the work that they do,” he said.

Likewise, northern neighbour, Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson, also published a post in support of the charity.

She highlighted that for 10 years, the family and volunteers behind the charity “have worked tirelessly to support families in the City of Casey and ensure they have enough food to meet their needs”.

“In times of disasters, while many sit at home waiting for reports on the news, Kelly and the Bk2Basics team are on the front line making sure volunteers have the support they need to protect us all,” she said.

Both MPs have emphasised the number of people that BK2Basics supports, upwards of 7000 people on a weekly basis, with Wilson saying that “to close their doors would have a negative impact on many local families in need”.

By the same token, Maas said that the families helped by the charity “just can’t be absorbed by our other hardworking food charities”, and that, prior to the council meeting, he had hoped for a balance on planning considerations.

This story is developing, and more information will be added once available.