Noble Park woman’s death investigated by Homicide Squad, Endeavour Hills man questioned

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a Noble Park woman died in hospital on Friday evening, 20 June.

The woman, who is aged in her 60s, was initially reported to police as missing by a neighbour on 14 June.

The neighbour had seen the woman with an unknown man outside her property on Marna Court on 7 June and had been unable to contact her since.

The woman was located in Dandenong Hospital on 16 June with injuries from an apparent serious assault.

Police spoke with the woman, however she died days later.

Detectives regard her death as suspicious.

Police have spoken with a 62-year-old Endeavour Hills man in relation to the incident, however he has been released pending further enquiries.

The pair are known to each other.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au