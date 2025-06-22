Parliamentary defence as charity rallies for support

By Ethan Benedicto

Discussions around Narre Warren-based charity, BK2Basics, have reached Victoria’s parliament, as

Discussions around BK2Basics have reached parliament, as the charity rallies the support of the local community following the six-month extension by the City of Casey.

Libertarian MP David Limbrick asked for an exemption and defended the organisation’s struggle against Casey, saying that the charity’s owners, Craig and Kelly, “are not treated like heroes”.

“Because of a complaint, the City of Casey has decided to apply rules to them like they are a retail operation, which they are not.

“These rules will eventually make it impossible for them to operate,” he said.

The council recently decided on Tuesday, 17 June, to provide the charity an additional six months to meet application requirements.

Since then, local MPs in Narre Warren North and South, Belinda Wilson MP and Gary Maas MP, respectively, have shown their support through published posts on Facebook.

He, like the other MPs, highlighted that the charity provides for over 7000 people on a weekly basis, and that their impact can be felt throughout the city.

“They range housing for the homeless and victims of domestic violence, they provide dignity and community for people at a low point in their lives,” Limbrick said.

“With generous support of local businesses, they work out of an industrial estate in Narre Warren; their operation is tidy, and they are considerate neighbours.”

He added that the constrictions applied by the Casey Council have “the potential to devastate thousands of people”.

“My question to the minister is: will you consider granting an exemption to the zoning requirements to allow BK2Basics to feed the clothe the disadvantaged people in south-east Melbourne?” he said.

In light of this, BK2Basics recently posted on Facebook that while deliberations were being made on their application, they have decided to shy away from the media.

However, as Casey’s decision was felt not to have made any improvements, they stated that they need the community’s help.

Metropolitan masthead 9News is set to visit the charity on Tuesday, 24 June, to conduct interviews and speak to local community members who have been impacted by the charity’s work.

The charity stated that the reason for putting the media off was “in respect of everyone”, but after the meeting, “things have changed”.

The comments were quick to fill with netizens’ accounts of the charity’s impact, many recalling past incidents, and many eager to speak about their experiences and make it public.

This saga is developing, and more information will be added once available.