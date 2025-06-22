Street lighting under scrutiny

By Afraa Kori

Lighting inside bus stops and surrounding street lights are under scrutiny in Cardinia and Casey, as both affect visibility for drivers and for people waiting or walking home from the bus stop.

Women and students say the problem has worsened since the end of daylight savings, leaving them feeling unsafe after dark.

Some have even shared experiences of bus drivers failing to see them waiting—forcing them to wait longer or walk home feeling vulnerable.

Pakenham woman Jane said it’s been a long-standing issue that hasn’t changed in over a decade.

“This is just normal around here. I remember being 15 and walking home from the train station after school or whatever,” she said.

“The dark alleys and side streets were a problem then, and still are now. Should be able to walk safely whenever, it’s like 12 years later and this should’ve been fixed.”

Annabelle, who walks home from Cardinia Road Station each night, is forced to take extra precautions for their safety.

“There is a bridge over the lake to walk across to Laurina Link. There is no lighting so I use the torch on my mobile phone,” she said.

“As a woman, we are already vigilant at night because of the rates of violence against women. I always call my husband while I am walking if I see random people around.”

Pakenham mother Melissa worries about her daughter’s safety after dark.

“My pregnant daughter fears for hers and her unborn baby’s safety getting off the train at Cardinia at night after work. When able, her husband goes to meet her there for her protection but that can’t always happen.”

Beaconsfield resident James said while some men may not think about it, poor lighting weighs heavily on the minds of women.

“I definitely think there is a lighting issue however, and it does worry me when females in my life go out walking alone in the evening.”

Savannah Hall, also from Beaconsfield, believes lighting plays a crucial role in safety—particularly for women and marginalised groups.

“Let’s be real – poor lighting absolutely contributes to safety issues, especially for women and marginalized groups,” she said.

“Most street harassment, assaults, and opportunistic crimes happen in low-light or isolated areas. Women are often forced to make calculated choices like taking longer routes, pretending to be on the phone, or carrying keys between their fingers – not because they’re paranoid, but because experience has taught them caution.

“Good lighting doesn’t ‘stop bad people’, but it removes one of the conditions that makes it easier for people to do bad things without being seen. It also makes it easier for others to intervene, for CCTV to work, and for victims to feel more visible and less isolated. It’s not just about crime prevention – it’s about equity, dignity, and the basic right to feel safe walking home.”

While many agree lighting is a safety concern, others argue it’s only one piece of a bigger problem.

“It’s not safe any time of day around these parts. Thugs running around don’t discriminate between light/dark its opportunity they go for,” one local shared.

Pakenham’s Shaun Leggett said the real issue is the lack of consequences for offenders.

“The fact the people perpetrating these crimes break into homes at night when they know people are home tells you they don’t care if they get seen,” he said.

“Nothing happens to them anyway. Slap on the wrist. It’s a real shame what’s been happening around here lately.”

Mother Melissa agreed, saying lighting alone won’t make people feel safe.

“Nothing is being done to keep our streets, public transport areas, shops etc safe,” she said.

“Police can’t do anything unless tragedy happens, but then it’s all too late isn’t it. What happened to prevention and protecting society and upholding the law. We are not even safe in our own homes anymore.”

For Pakenham’s hard working dads like Harmanjit Singh, poor lighting affects more than just safety—it’s taking away time with family.

“I can’t even take my daughter to the park after I finish work and pick her up from childcare. It gets really dark even before 5pm,” he said.

Casey Council and Cardinia Shire Council acknowledged that the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) is responsible for most public transport services, including bus stops and shelter lighting, while surrounding street lighting may fall under either DTP or Council, depending on the road.

Cardinia Shire Council Mayor Jack Kowarzik said “residents can raise a request with Council for new street lighting to be considered at specific locations on our local roads”.

“Requests are then reviewed, and additional lighting may be installed pending funding and competing priorities,” he said.

“Community safety is a key priority for Council, which is why we take a collaborative approach with Victoria Police and other agencies towards addressing safety in the shire and supporting local crime prevention.

“Adequate street lighting helps to support Council’s broader Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) strategies, to deter and reduce offending and anti-social behaviours in public locations.

“Concerned community members are encouraged to contact DTP or the bus operator directly regarding any issues relating to bus stops and missed stops.”

City of Casey spokesperson reassured the community that Council has upgraded all standard Mercury Vapour (MV) streetlights to energy-efficient LED, offering brighter and more consistent lighting. It is also in the final year of a three-year project to convert all decorative MV streetlights to LED.

“Casey’s ongoing commitment to upgrades and shelter replacements is improving safety and visibility,” the spokesperson added.

Public transport operator Ventura Buses also weighed in, noting most advertising shelters already include built-in lighting, and that the State Government is running a program to upgrade bus stop infrastructure across the network.

“We encourage customers to use our live bus tracker app and website, that minimises the need to wait at bus stops,” the spokesperson said.

DTP was approached for a comment.