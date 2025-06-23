.210 driver speeding in school zone after ’10 beers’

An alleged drink-driver was charged with speeding in a school zone on Police Road Mulgrave on Friday afternoon 20 June.

The 49-year-old Springvale man’s white van allegedly sped at 56km/h in the active 40km/h zone between Springvale Road and Dunoon Street about 2.35pm.

After being intercepted by police, he gave a breath test reading of .210 – more than four times the legal limit.

He told the Nunawading Highway Patrol officers he’d drunk 10 beers beforehand.

His licence was immediately suspended, and the van impounded for 30 days.

He was expected to be summonsed to face court at a later date.