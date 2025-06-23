DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Stolen-car trio arrested in Keysborough

Stolen-car trio arrested in Keysborough

Three men have been arrested with an allegedly stolen car in Keysborough on Saturday morning, 21 June.

The trio were spotted by police on Greens Road, Keysborough about 1.15am.

Police attempted to intercept the grey Subaru Impreza when it allegedly attempted to drive away.

It collided with the bulbar of a police vehicle, causing minor damage.

The Subaru came to a stop on the footpath and all three offenders were arrested without incident.

A 38-year-old Reservoir man and a 25-year-old Mulgrave man were both charged with theft and drug offences.

They were remanded into custody to appear at Dandenong Magistrate’s Court that day.

A 25-year-old Thomastown man was taken to hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

Investigators allege the Subaru was stolen from Mill Park on 19 June.

Digital Editions

  • SBS Dandenong push welcomed by mayor

    SBS Dandenong push welcomed by mayor

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 483765 In a show of bipartisan unity, Victorian upper-house MPs have called for public broadcaster SBS to be based…