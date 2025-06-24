DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » 65yo pedestrian critical after Heatherton Rd collision

65yo pedestrian critical after Heatherton Rd collision

Emergency services block Heatherton Road, where a 65-year-old woman was struck by a ute on 22 June.

A 65-year-old pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a ute on Heatherton Road, Dandenong North on Sunday 22 June.

Police say a Ford Ranger utility had collided with the Dandenong North woman at the intersection with James Street about 9.10am.

She was treated for upper-body injuries and taken to The Alfred hospital in a critical condition, Ambulance Victoria stated.

The driver of the utility, a 29-year-old Dandenong North man, stopped at the scene and was taken to hospital for observation.

Police are investigating.

Any CCTV, dashcam footage or other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Digital Editions

  • Keysborough hub dubbed

    Keysborough hub dubbed

    Keysborough Community Hub is now officially the name of the $29.5 million facility on Villiers Road to be opened to the public soon. The name…