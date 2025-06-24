Keysborough hub dubbed

by Sahar Foladi and Cam Lucadou-Wells

Keysborough Community Hub is now officially the name of the $29.5 million facility on Villiers Road to be opened to the public soon.

The name was decided at the City of Greater Dandenong council meeting on Monday night 23 June after a divided public survey.

It replaces the long-used working name Keysborough South Community Hub.

The new name “made sense”, mayor Jim Memeti said at the meeting.

“I know many people talk about Keysborough South – that’s only a ward but this is in the suburb of Keysborough and I congratulate the naming tonight.

“I remember back in 2014 searching for new land to build this, we couldn’t find land. All of a sudden someone said why don’t you build it on council land?

“That’s how it all began and now it’s in fruition. It’s fantastic.”

Just over 100 responded to the public survey in April, resulting in 43 per cent in favour of retaining Keysborough South Community Hub and 57 per cent for a new name.

Just under 20 per cent specified the ultimately-recommended Keysborough Community Hub or getting rid of ‘South’.

The hub includes a kindergarten and long day care service, maternal and child health support, a community lounge and library, community spaces and a playground, basketball ring and amphitheatre.

This project has been “on the cards” for a long time and is expected to finally open to the community this year.