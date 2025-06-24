Man sought over alleged sex assault in Dandenong store

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Dandenong on 1 June.

It is alleged that a female victim was in a store inside a shopping complex in Dandenong when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the store, before returning a short time later and assaulting the victim a second time.

Police have released an image of a man they believe can assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000