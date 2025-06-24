Safe-injection room speculation denied

By Sahar Foladi

The State Government has hosed down speculation that Springvale may be in line for a safe-injecting room.

South Eastern Metropolitan Liberal MP Ann-Marie Hermans has sided with concerned residents “dismayed” at a syringe-exchange vending machine opposite St Joseph’s Primary School in Springvale.

“I strongly believe in drug rehabilitation unlike the Allan Labor Government which seemingly turns a blind eye to drug possession and facilitates drug addiction with an injection room in North Richmond.

“More must be done to end the scourge of drug addiction in this state.”

The prospect of a safe injection room was recently denied by Mulgrave Labor MP Eden Foster through a letter from the state’s Mental Health Minister Ingrid Stitt.

The letter outlines that the Victorian Government has no plans to open a medically injecting room in Springvale.

A Victorian Government spokesperson says Monash Health has provided the Needle and Syringe Program (NSP) services since 2005.

“The Opposition is lying to Victorians. There are no plans to open a medically supervised injecting room in Springvale.

“The Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act requires the location of a supervised injecting service to be specified in legislation – and under the Act, the only location allowed is in North Richmond.”

Despite the reassurances, the Springvale community continue to live battling with the daily dramas of people using drugs in the area.

A Facebook post by Minh Le, one of several locals who attended the meeting with Ms Foster, states the NSP “draws drug dealers and drug users to the location and therefore have the same effect as an injecting room”.

“So, it needs to be removed and relocated elsewhere.”

The NSP program is a $95 million State-wide Action Plan “to reduce drug harms and save lives” through pharmacotherapy services which is considered to be “life-changing” medical treatment to manage symptoms and withdrawal from opioid dependence.