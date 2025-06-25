Calls for action after second pedestrian tragedy on Heatherton Rd

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A father-of-two has been killed after being struck by a car in Endeavour Hills – the second pedestrian to have died crossing the undulating stretch of Heatherton Road in the past eight months.

Anisul Karim, 51, died at the scene after the collision on an 80 km/h section near Matthew Flinders Avenue and Endeavour Hills shopping centre about 7.45pm on Friday evening 20 June.

Tributes flowed on social media for Mr Karim, a data analyst who is survived by a young family.

His friend Milon Islam told Nine News that the “whole community is in shock“.

“Leaving behind his wife and two young children… and they are shattered. They just simply cannot process it.“

The female driver was not injured and stopped at the scene, police say.

The collision scene was about 200 metres east from a signalised pedestrian crossing where a three-year-old girl was fatally injured after being struck by a car in October.

A man was later charged with dangerous driving causing death over the earlier collision, which was at the corner of Heatherton Road and James Cook Drive.

Mr Islam said it was “really shocking” that no action had been taken by the State Government – which manages Heatherton Road – to improve safety since the October tragedy.

Since the earlier fatality, Casey Council has advocated to the state’s Transport Infrastructure Minister for safety measures on Heatherton Road, including more road signage and traffic signals at the corner of James Cook Drive.

After an independent site investigation, the transport department reportedly liaised with Victoria Police to improve visibility of the pedestrian operated traffic lights.

In the meantime, Casey has done maintenance and road improvements to its service road’s zebra crossing leading to the traffic-signal crossing.

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen said Casey was “saddened by the tragic passing of Mr Anisul Karim while crossing Heatherton Road”.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.

“Council remains committed to keeping our community safe. Council continues to work closely with (the transport department) and police to ensure the safety of our residents on Heatherton Road and similar roads within our municipality.”

According to the Department of Transport and Planning, there have been 20 reported crashes on Heatherton Road between James Cook Drive and Grove End Road in the decade up to 30 June 2024. Seven resulted in serious injuries.

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted,” the department stated.

“As the incident still subject to an investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

In October, council election candidate Melinda Ambros – now Casey deputy mayor – called for “safer traffic light setups, speed reduction measures and better signage” to prevent future collisions on the VicRoads-managed road.

She said that the steep hill encouraged speeding for Dandenong-bound traffic, and that the traffic lights malfunctioned a week prior to the October collision.

Andrew Brasilis from Endeavour Hills Chiropractor said the crossing was a “red flag” and a “black spot” – with an accident about once a month in the area.

Victoria Police will prepare a report for the coroner on the most recent fatal incident.

Any CCTV/dashcam footage or other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au