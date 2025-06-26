Hallam business gutted by suspicious fire

A school uniforms business has been gutted by a massive suspicious fire in Hallam early on Thursday 26 June.

Fire Rescue Victoria reported that the 400-square-metre building was engulfed in fire when they arrived on scene about 12.18am.

Seventy-five FRV and CFA firefighters, including a ladder-platform crew and 14 other appliances, battled for three hours to bring the fire under control.

There was no reported damage to several adjoining premises in the business park on the corner of Princes Highway and Wedgewood Road.

A community advice warning was issued for smoke in the area.

Victoria Police stated that the fire was being treated as suspicious at this stage.

An arson chemist was attending that day to determine the cause.

Any information or footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au