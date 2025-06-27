B-double allegedly flees side-swipe crash

Police are calling for dashcam footage of a hit-run collision between a B Double truck and a sedan on Heatherton Road, Dandenong North.

The truck with a white cabin and towing two empty trailers allegedly side swiped the silver Mazda 3 sedan, causing it to run off the road and hit a fence about 8.15am on Tuesday 24 June.

The collision occurred just west of the Gladstone Road intersection, police say.

The truck driver allegedly did not stop and left the scene.

Any information or dashcam footage to Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol Unit on 9767 1111.