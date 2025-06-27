Dandenong Sth gas leak yet to be controlled

Buildings have been evacuated as fire fighters remain at the scene of an out-of-control hazardous gas leak in Dandenong South’s industrial area on Friday 27 June.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) were called to Park Drive after a caller to Triple Zero (000) reported smoke in a building about 1.30pm.

“Crews arrived on scene to find a chemical reaction had taken place in a factory,” an FRV spokesperson stated.

Twelve fire appliances were committed to the incident, with the incident still not under control after five hours.

No injuries have been reported.

Victoria Police assisted with the evacuation of buildings and traffic control.

A community warning was issued at 2pm to avoid the area and remains in place.