Fatal house fire in Springvale

A male has been found dead at a house fire in Springvale on Friday 27 June.

Police say a neighbour noticed smoke coming from the property and tried to enter the weatherboard home on Nullawil Road.

Emergency services were called to the premises about 7.10am, finding the male’s body inside when the fire was extinguished.

“The body is yet to be formally identified however it is believed the deceased is the resident of the home,” Victoria Police stated.

Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA firies had brought the blaze under control within 16 minutes.

An arson chemist was attending the scene that day, with the circumstances still under investigation, police say.

Police were set to prepare a report for the Coroner.