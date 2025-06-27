Stegbar thief avoids jail after $165k cabinetry scam

By Violet Li

A former subcontractor who stole over $165,000 worth of building materials from window supplier Stegbar has avoided jail time.

He received a two-year community correction order and a $1,500 fine.

Haris Hevesevic of Doveton, 33, pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victoria to three charges, including theft, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, and attempted theft.

The 33-year-old is a skilled cabinet maker with no formal qualifications.

The offending, described as a “protracted” scheme between November 2021 and March 2023, involved 35 separate thefts arranged with then-Stegbar factory manager Robert Avery, who was employed at Stegbar for 32 years until his employment was terminated in May 2023 after the thefts were discovered.

Hevesevic, who ran his own carpentry business while working part-time for Stegbar, used his access to the company’s Rowville factory to collect additional cabinetry and wardrobe components outside his official job manifests.

In exchange, he paid Avery in cash.

The thefts were discovered during an internal investigation performed by Stegbar.

As part of that investigation, a Stegbar operations manager attended a Doveton address where Hevesevic used to live, and they located a quantity of Stegbar products, and subsequently informed the police.

Police later seized a large cache of stolen items from two Doveton addresses linked to Hevesevic.

The value of the seized goods exceeded $8,000, while a further $14,000 in attempted thefts was documented through phone messages with the manager.

Hevesevic was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order on Wednesday 25 June. He must complete 150 hours of unpaid community work under supervision as part of the order.

The judge also imposed a $1,500 fine.

“Though not technically an employee, you were in a trusted position as a subcontractor… You took advantage of that trust,” Judge Claire Quin said at the sentencing.

“The breach of trust by those who engage in dishonest conduct causes significant angst and financial loss for businesses, whether small or large.

“Those who are motivated to take advantage of their trusted position need to be aware that if their activities are discovered that they will be punished.”

The court revealed that Hevesevic regarded the period of his thefts as “one of the darkest times in his life mentally, emotionally, and financially”, as his father died before the offending commenced.

Hevesevic was born in Bosnia, where his family still resides. He came to Australia alone when he was 19.

After his father passed away in 2021, he took on the responsibility of providing funds for his mother and autistic brother in Bosnia.

He and a separated partner have a young child.

It was also revealed that Hevesevic didn’t have any relevant prior criminal history.

“I was informed that just prior to this period of offending, you were experiencing significant issues in your life associated with the breakdown of your marriage and financial pressures, as well as the death of your father,” Judge Quin said.

“You were grieving your father from afar, working incredibly long hours whilst carrying the burden of financial responsibility alone, leaving yourself exhausted and overwhelmed.

“You are experiencing additional stresses as a consequence of your relationship breakdown.”