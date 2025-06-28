Dandenong Sth gas leak under control

After eight hours on the scene, fire fighters have brought a gas leak from a chemical reaction in a Dandenong South factory under control and deemed the vapours were non-toxic.

Fire Rescue Victoria fire fighters attended the factory which utilises resins about 1.30pm on Friday 27 June.

They were confronted by an “uncontrolled chemical process involving resins (resulting) in vapours being released within the factory and into the local area”.

Buildings were evacuated and a community warning advised people to avoid the area and what was described as a hazardous gas leak.

Twelve fire appliances were called to the scene.

By 9.16pm, the situation was declared under control.

“The vapour was deemed to be non-toxic,” an FRV spokesperson.

No injuries were reported.

Victoria Police assisted with the evacuation of buildings and traffic control.

Ambulance Victoria paramedics also attended.