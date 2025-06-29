Contract awarded for Thompsons Road Roundabout upgrade

The highly anticipated Thompsons Road and Berwick-Cranbourne Road Intersection Upgrade has progressed, with the contract awarded.

Victorian family-owned and operated Whelans Group Investments was the successful bidder for the project that aims to cut congestion and improve traffic flow for the 47,000 motorists who use the busy intersection every day.

The upgrade will remove the current roundabout and replace the intersection with traffic lights, and enhance bus infrastructure, improving driving conditions and motorist safety.

Walking and cycling paths will also be built along the intersection upgrade, offering safer travel options for all road users.

Over the coming months, crews will undertake site investigations, utility relocation and site establishment works, paving the way for major construction to begin later in the year and to be completed in mid-2027.

According to the State and Federal Government, the upgrade will benefit local jobs, creating 120 direct jobs and 297 indirect jobs during the works.

The $41.75 million upgrade was announced ahead of this year’s Federal Election in late February.

The Federal Government and the State Government are jointly funding the project, with the State Government already committing their half, according to a media release from Federal Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King.

“As someone who lives in this community, I know just how frustrating this intersection can be,” Holt MP Cassandra Fernando said.

“This upgrade will make a real difference for local families with safer, faster, and more reliable journeys through Clyde North.”

“Clyde, Cranbourne and Narre Warren South are great destinations for young families to live in, and this upgrade will ensure they’re able to get on with their lives instead of waiting in traffic,” Cranbourne MP Pauline Richards said.