Plea for Sth East’s 1200 asylum seekers

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

More than 1200 asylum seekers remain in limbo in the Greater Dandenong-Casey-Cardinia region, an advocate has told a Refugee Week event.

In recent years, the number has dropped dramatically from more than 2000 in Greater Dandenong alone but many remain living in “uncertainty” for more than a decade.

Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre (SMRC) deputy chair and ALP member Wicki Wickiramasingham appealed to the Federal Government to make a “firm and favourable decision” on the asylum seekers’ futures.

Many of them faced “significant challenges” in accessing work, education and health care.

“These numbers are not just statistics – they represent lives, families and futures.

“And they remind us of the importance of coming together as a community that values compassion, fairness and human dignity.”

Wickiramasingham was speaking at the SMRC’s inaugural Refugee Week concert at The Castle, Dandenong on 21 June.

Hundreds enjoyed the festival of cultural dance and music as well as speeches, activities and a sausage sizzle.

“Thank you for being here today,” Wickiramasingham told the crowd.

“Your presence is part of what makes Dandenong a place where diversity is celebrated, stories are honoured and hope is always possible.”

In the past three years, more than 19,800 across Australia have gained permanent protection under the Resolution of Status visa.

Of more than 3900 on bridging visas in Victoria, the most common nationalities are Sri Lankan (1230), Iranian (1117), Pakistani (489), stateless (489) and Afghan (160).

Last year the Government also passed laws to strengthen powers to remove non-citizens, including bridging visa holders from Australia.

“The Bill sends a strong signal that the Australian Government expects cooperation with removal efforts and facilitates the removal from Australia of an intractable caseload of non-citizens who have exhausted all avenues to remain in Australia,” a spokesperson told Star News at the time.