Coomoora townhouses completed

Forty-seven townhouses have been completed at Development Victoria’s Coomoora estate in Springvale South, the State Government has announced.

Development Victoria and Precincts Minister Harriet Shing announced the mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes on Coomoora Road as an “example of helping our suburbs to grow well”.

“This development delivers beautiful, modern and energy efficient family homes right where people want them – close to jobs, education, transport and services.”

The minimum-6.5 –star-energy-rating dwellings are now sold out, according to the estate’s website.

Clarinda MP Meng Heang Tak said the site had easy access to parks, sports facilities, bushwalking and Keysborough Primary School.

They were touted as affordable with “eligible moderate-income” earners prioritized before the homes were put on the open market.

In 2022, a range of two-storey dwellings were selling from $635,000 – $780,000.

At the time, DV stated it aimed for least 25 per cent of homes to households earning less than $132,030 a year. A deposit of at least 10 per cent is required

The estate also includes 16 land-only lots for future development.

Aboriginal Housing Victoria purchased four townhouses for social housing for First Peoples.

Initially, DV proposed a controversial 90-dwelling plan for the former school site – which was scaled down after claims it was an overdevelopment.

Visitor parking was increased from 20 spots to 28, some roads widened and open space expanded to about 10 per cent of the 4.4 hectare site. Some existing significant trees were to be retained.

Twenty per cent of the site is public open space, including landscaped parklands and existing trees.