Appreciation for holding the peace

The City of Casey hosted a special recognition event on Monday, 23 June, honouring the contributions of 75 Justices of the Peace who serve the local community.

Held at Bunjil Place, the event celebrated the vital role that JPs play in supporting the justice system and providing accessible services to residents.

Casey’s mayor, Stefan Koomen, thanked the JPs and acknowledged their years of service.

“In the City of Casey, we are fortunate to have a dedicated group of Justices of the Peace who support our growing community through document signing stations and other vital services,” he said.

“Their contributions are not only essential to the justice system, but also to the everyday lives of our residents.”

The event highlighted the JPs dedication and integrity to the community, and touched on the long-standing service of several JPs.

This included James ‘Jim’ McInerney, who has served as a JP for over 40 years, where his commitment was recognised as extraordinary and deeply appreciated by the community.

A former JP, Koomen, also shared his personal reflection, noting the meaningful connection formed with residents.

“Saturday morning at the Doveton Library has become a special time for me,” he said.

“It’s a privilege to meet so many wonderful residents and to also hear what matters most to them.”

With a statewide shortage of JPs, Casey is encouraging more residents to consider joining the volunteer role, as document signing stations remain a cornerstone of community service.

These roles offer practical support such as witnessing affidavits, certifying documents, and providing a listening ear.

For more information about accessing Justice of the Peace services in Casey, visit www.Casey.vic.gov.au/find-justice-of-peace