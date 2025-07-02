Council tracks its own customer requests

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong Council’s responses to customer service requests are being reported in a new digital dashboard.

It covers five types of service requests, with dumped rubbish topping the list as the most requested service at a staggering 700-plus a month.

The other featured categories are illegally parked vehicles, tree branches, graffiti and blocked drains.

The digital reporting platform will publish monthly reports on the volume of requests, the median time taken to action those requests, and number of requests remaining by the end of the month.

It’s paired with a performance over time graph for a clear understanding on the progress of requests and it also covers the percentage of how many people were notified of the outcome of their requests.

The move is a result of a notice of motion put forward by councillor Sean O’Reilly on a 10 February council meeting calling out for better transparency.

Seeing his motion come to fruition, he’s happy with the dashboard and looking to receive community feedback.

“I think what the dashboard provides is an update on how we’re progressing with some of the key deliverables that the community expects from council.

“It shows importantly that we’re responding to requests.

“It shows we’re getting back to the residents with resolution which I think is very important in customer service.

“Residents have the effort to put in the request through emails, calls and Snap, Send and Solve and they deserve to get a response back.”

He related how different government bodies or organisations almost never follow through with an update to complainants.

The dashboard can be viewed here: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/about-us/customer-request-dashboard