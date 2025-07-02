Fire warning for Casey this winter

The City of Casey has issued a fire warning as the middle of the winter season approaches, following an unusually warm and dry autumn.

According to the Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for winter 2025, the combination of record-breaking temperatures and low rainfall has created conditions that are ripe for fire activity.

The statistics identify heightened risks from the southern coasts of Southern Australia, all the way to Wilsons Promontory in Victoria, with an outlier region in the northwest around Wangaratta.

In this, the City of Casey is well within the ‘red’ margin, likewise with neighbouring LGAs and the entire Mornington Peninsula.

March and April recorded the fourth-highest temperatures on record, with rainfall falling well below average across much of Victoria.

While long-running bushfires are not expected, the risk of fires sparked by uncontrolled burn-offs and other human activities remains high.

Even though the days are cooler, the landscape remains dry enough to allow fires to start and spread quickly if a burn-off gets out of control, especially when coupled with strong winds.

The Casey council has emphasised that those looking to do burn-offs to remain vigilant and that a permit must be acquired before doing so.

Safety precautions before doing a burn-off include checking the weather forecast on the day and a couple of days after, with special attention to wind speeds.

Also, removing flammable material from and around the burn site to reduce the risk of spreading is a must, followed by a sufficient water supply nearby to extinguish a possible outbreak.

To apply for a permit to burn on private property, visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/permit-burn-private-property

For Country Fire Victoria’s declared fire danger period, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/fire-danger-period/fire-restriction-dates