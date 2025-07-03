Clinics to host Medicare-funded MRI scans

Two clinics in Mulgrave and Dandenong will provide Medicare-funded MRI scans for patients, as part of a Federal Government initiative.

Capital Radiology in Dandenong and I-MED Radiology Network in Mulgrave are among the clinics with a current Medicare MRI licence who will bill their services to Medicare.

Until now only some MRI machines had been eligible or partially eligible to provide Medicare funded services.

Federal member for Bruce Julian Hill MP says the rogram builds on Labor’s investment in Medicare bulk billing.

“More Medicare-funded MRI services will save families on the cost of their scans, and give them more choice on where to get them.

“This builds on Labor’s largest ever investment in Medicare bulk billing, increasing Medicare rebates for many common pathology tests, delivering cheaper medicines, and tripling the number of fully Medicare-eligible MRI machines.”

The government committed $69.8 million in the 2024–25 Budget to remove barriers to accessing MRI services funded through Medicare.