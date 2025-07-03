LED sky sign adds to Springvale’s ‘visual clutter’: VCAT

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposed electronic sky sign in Springvale’s CBD has been rejected by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal because it would “unacceptably” add to the area’s “visual clutter”.

Media Circus Pty Ltd proposed the 42-square-metre, curved LED advertising sign perched 12 metres off the ground, atop of a two-storey building at 279-281 Springvale Road.

The busy, high-profile corner in Springvale’s CBD would be opposite the railway station and facing south-bound traffic on Springvale Road and east-bound traffic on Queens and Balmoral avenues.

VCAT senior member Bill Sibonis on 27 June stated the sign would “unacceptably” add to the locale’s “visual clutter and arguably visual disorder” from existing advertising signs.

“By virtue of its size, elevated position and electronic nature, the sign’s contribution to the existing visual clutter will be pronounced.”

The proposed host building was currently dominated by a large number of advertising signs up to the first-floor level, but not above the building line.

However as part of the sky-sign proposal, the current signs on the building’s parapet would be removed.

Mr Sibonis noted other prominent promotion signs at 212-214 Springvale Road and at 1 Queens Avenue, and a predominance of advertising signs on low-rise, narrow shopfronts in the area.

The “unduly prominent feature” would “dominate the host building” and add substantially to the predominance of advertising in the area.

“The sign will not enhance the character of the area. Indeed, it will further detract from the local amenity.”

Greater Dandenong Council was also opposed to the sign.

In October, the council had refused the permit due to the sign’s non-compliance with policy, its visual impact, and its effect on future development and road safety.