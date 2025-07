Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman wanted on warrant for skipping court.

Madeline Butler is described as Caucasian, 175 centimetres with a thin build, brown hair and distinctive tattoos on her chest.

She is known to frequent the Werribee, Dandenong, Surrey Hills and Caulfield areas, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au