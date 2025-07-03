Two arrested after spate of armed robberies, police search for a third

Police have arrested two teenagers following a spate of armed robberies targeting businesses in Melbourne’s southeast over the past three days.

Investigators had been working to locate an allegedly stolen grey Mercedes-Benz wagon that was believed to have been involved in multiple armed robberies, burglaries and thefts since Tuesday.

The Mercedes had most recently been linked to armed robberies at five separate service stations in Doncaster East, Mount Waverley, Clarinda, Clayton South and Braeside between 1am and 2.15am Thursday morning.

The vehicle had also been sighted at six other armed robberies earlier on Wednesday evening at fast-food restaurants, bottle shops and service stations.

Officers patrolling in Pakenham this morning sighted the vehicle on the Princess Highway about 6.05am.

The Mercedes was located shortly after in Olivia Court, Pakenham, where police arrested two teenagers at the scene, while a third male fled on foot.

A 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, both from the Greater Dandenong area, are expected to be interviewed later this morning.

The recovered Mercedes wagon will now be forensically examined.

Investigations remain ongoing to locate and identify the male who fled the scene as well as anyone else potentially involved in this series of offending.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, has dashcam footage/CCTV or with any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au