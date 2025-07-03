Victim’s begging led up to partner homicide

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A State Coroner has called for a decriminalised approach to begging after an Endeavour Hills woman was fatally bashed by her abusive partner.

Jessica Geddes, 27, was beaten to death by Robert Rickerby at their home on 6 November 2020 after years of physical, verbal and financial abuse.

State Coroner John Cain noted numerous reports of Ms Geddes publicly begging for food and money, while her Centrelink payments were diverted to Rickerby’s bank account.

Witnesses reported her saying Rickerby would beat her up if she didn’t get “what Robert was after”.

One reported seeing Ms Geddes marked with bruises to her body.

Ms Geddes would often call her mother to order pizza for her and Rickerby while the partner was heard verbally abusing her in the background.

Victoria Police had 36 reports of Ms Geddes in breach of “public order” – largely complaints of her begging or breaching a ban notice at a 7-Eleven outlet.

Ms Geddes often left the area before police arrived. Otherwise, police would usually advise her not to return, despite receiving reports of suspected family violence and concerns for her welfare.

“It appears that each incident was considered individually, rather than considering the reasons why Jessica was begging, and the underlying issues she was facing,” Judge Cain stated.

“This is not a criticism of Victoria Police as they were compliant with their own policies in relation to begging; rather it is an observation of the way begging is responded to by society.”

Judge Cain recommended the police to develop welfare-oriented approach to begging – which was currently a criminal offence punishable by a fine or jail.

One-third of people charged with begging had experienced family violence, according to a 2018 survey.

“Criminal responses to symptoms of poverty fail to address the root cause and instead criminalises people’s attempt to care for themselves and access shelter, food and water,” the coroner stated.

“Instead of being afraid of getting in trouble from police, Jessica could have received referrals to get assistance with housing, substance use, mental/physical health and family violence.”

Judge Cain also recommended the police develop protocols to inquire to the begging person’s needs and safety, and to offer referrals to welfare services rather than a “law-and-order” approach.

The State Government should also develop a co-responder model for police to partner with community welfare practitioners in response to begging, the coroner stated.

Rickerby pleaded guilty to Ms Geddes’ manslaughter and in June 2024 was sentenced to 15 years and six months’ jail.