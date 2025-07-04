Metro Tunnel works to disrupt trains over the next week

Cranbourne and Pakenham lines will be disrupted over the next week, as construction and trial operations continue within the Metro Tunnel.

Buses will replace metropolitan trains between Parliament, Caufield and Westall from the first service on Monday 7 July to 1.30am on Saturday 12 July.

Cranbourne and Pakenham trains will terminate and originate at Caulfield from 1.30am on Saturday 12 July to the last service on Sunday 13 July.

Passengers should switch to a train on the Frankston Line for travel between the City and Caulfield.

Trial operations will continue from Monday 7 July to Sunday 13 July. This includes operating trains without passengers using the new signalling system and running through a wide range of scenarios involving the five new underground stations, and practising emergency responses to major incidents so staff are fully prepared when the Metro Tunnel opens in 2025.

The Metro Tunnel will deliver twin 9km tunnels and five new CBD stations, connections to the City Loop and will enable more trains to run more often across Melbourne.

Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.transport.vic.gov.au. The latest public transport information and network status are available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.