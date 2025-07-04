Springvale syringe machine reduces harm: VADA

by Sahar Foladi

The peak body of Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) services in Victoria has countered the “false assumptions” opposing a 24/7 syringe vending machine in central Springvale.

Victorian Alcohol and Drug Association (VAADA) chief executive Chris Christoforou says he understands the community concerns on the vending machine – which is part of Monash Health’s Needle and Syringe Program (NSP) – he says they are “premised on false assumptions.”

“Moving the NSP will not provide a guarantee that the community who inject drugs will also move,” Christoforou said.

“What is guaranteed is that it will result in less people using sterile equipment and otherwise engaging with support services.

“This could lead to more community harms, including a greater frequency of discarded syringes.

“The supports provided by Monash Health are not the driver of drug use, they are part of the solution.”

Community leaders including business owners and school principals have banded against the vending machine at a Buckingham Avenue community health service, due to discarded syringes and needles being found on public footpaths, at the doorstep of businesses and also on the grounds of St Joseph Primary School located directly in front of the facility.

Christoforou says parts of Springvale have had a “long time” of “high levels” of injecting drug use and the NSP is situated to be of service to those in need in the area.

“A location for NSPs is always determined by where there is an existing high prevalence of injecting drug use.

“I understand that this location is regularly frequented by people who inject drugs. NSPs need to be readily accessible to people who would benefit from the service.”

As reported previously by Star Journal, a group of elders and leaders have organised a petition for Mulgrave MP Eden Foster to table a petition in State Parliament.

The group includes City of Greater Dandenong councillor Sean O’Reilly who isn’t shy to acknowledge Springvale’s ‘Heroin City’ past and its current situation.

However, he says Springvale is bearing “all the load and bad impact of all the drug services” in the area as one of the only drug services provided in a large catchment.

“Community leaders aren’t black and white on this. We’re approaching it in a balanced way – it’s true that a lot of people in Springvale need drug services, no doubt.

“The primary issue is a small percentage of drug addicts are causing trouble, which is dropping syringes outside the Monash Health site.

“What we’re saying is if we keep giving the drug services, the small percentage will increase than we get more problems.”

In discussions with Ms Foster, he says he is urging for increased drug services outside Springvale to diffuse the numbers of drug-using people.

The Needles and Syringes program is said to reduce the frequency of sharing syringes and reduce the likihood of blood borne virus transmissions.

As part of NSP, those who use drugs are also said to be more likely to engage with health and social supports and to safely dispose of used syringes.