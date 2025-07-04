Two teens charged after three-day crime spree

The two Dandenong teenagers arrested yesterday in Pakenham have been charged after their alleged involvement in a three-day crime spree.

North West Metro Regional Crime Squad detectives have charged two teenagers following a spate of alleged armed robberies targeting businesses that started on Tuesday.

An allegedly stolen grey Mercedes Benz was used in a total of 27 alleged incidents, including armed robberies, burglaries and thefts.

The vehicle was involved in incidents between 10pm on Tuesday 1 and 3.30am on Wednesday 2 July in Werribee, Tarneit, Truganina, Laverton North, Williams Landing, Bentleigh East and Nunawading.

On the night of Wednesday to the morning of Thursday, alleged incidents involving the same getaway vehicle took place across Melbourne’s southeastern suburbs between 6pm and 2.30am.

There were no physical injuries during the incidents.

Officers spotted the Mercedes, which was allegedly stolen from Hoppers Crossing on 22 June, whilst patrolling in Pakenham at about 6am on Thursday morning.

It was located parked on Olivia Court a short time later.

Two teenagers were arrested nearby and a third offender fled on foot.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from the Greater Dandenong area, have been charged with:

• Aggravated burglary x 7

• Attempted aggravated burglary

• Burglary x 2

• Armed robbery x 4

• Attempted armed robbery x 4

• Theft of motor vehicle

• Theft x 4

• Fail to stop on police direction

They were both remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Police believe other offenders are outstanding and investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, has dashcam footage/CCTV or with any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au