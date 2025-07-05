Local industry seeks role in DWC pool

More than 100 tradies and suppliers found out about how they could be part of the $122 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre project at a ‘Meet the Builder’ event.

The forum on 3 July was hosted by Greater Dandenong Council in partnership with the DWC’s main contractor ADCO.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the council aimed to ensure local industry had a “key role” in building the aquatic centre and community health facility.

“Local businesses responded with real enthusiasm, with many already expressing their interest to be part of delivering this once-in-a-generation investment in community health and wellbeing.

“We will continue working closely with ADCO to ensure our local economy benefits from this historic investment.”

South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) also attended.

The DWC – with pools, health, social and fitness – is expected to open in Mills Reserve in 2027.

It will replace the nearby 49-year-old Dandenong Oasis aquatic centre.