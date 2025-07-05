Tragedy strikes twice: Second fatal house fire in Springvale in a week

A person has been found dead at a house fire in Springvale on Saturday 5 July.

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal blaze that engulfed a single-storey weatherboard house on Avondale Street about 6.50am.

A person, yet to be formally identified, was found deceased inside the structure, police say.

An arson chemist will attend the scene.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes after several triple-zero calls reported the fire.

“Unfortunately, the 20m x 20m single storey weatherboard home was already fully engulfed with firefighting crews initially unable to enter the home,” Fire Rescue Victoria stated.

The emergency response was escalated to 28 firefighters with seven pumpers and two other fire applicances.

The fire was deemed under control at 7.46am.

It’s the second similar tragedy in Springvale in eight days, following the death of a male in a weatherboard-house fire in Nullawil Road on Friday 27 June.

Any footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au