Rath Yatra Festival brings colour to Akoonah Park

BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Cranbourne South brought vibrant colours and community spirit to Akoonah Park during its Rath Yatra, Festival of Chariots celebration on Saturday 28 June.

Amid a sea of bright decorations and joyful faces, children from local primary schools helped pull beautifully decorated chariots through the park, marking the start of festivities that drew a large number of community members together.

Rath Yatra, originating from Jagannath Puri, India, is a Hindu festival symbolising devotion, humility, inclusiveness, and the belief that the divine connects with everyone, beyond temple walls and into community hearts.

Participants enjoyed traditional dances, devotional music, and heartfelt prayers.

Local residents praised the event for its welcoming atmosphere and thoughtful planning.

Many community onlookers, including residents from Akoonah Caravan Park, enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere.

“There are so many colours, beautiful music, and wonderful festivities. This kind of event really brings people together like we see today,” one onlooker noted.

Environmental responsibility was another highlight of the festival.

Organisers confirmed that 85 per cent of event waste was successfully recycled or composted, thanks to the use of recyclable cardboard plates for food service, with leftover food also being composted, and clearly marked recycling and general waste stations.

Opposition leader Brad Battin attended the celebration, who emphasised the value of cultural events in building community relationships and mutual understanding.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Het Patel, said: “BAPS continues to make a meaningful impact in Casey through youth empowerment, cultural enrichment, and humanitarian efforts.

“With open doors to all, it fosters ongoing dialogue and connection across Victoria’s vibrant and diverse community.”