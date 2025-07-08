$333K for Bright Moon temple rebuild

Rising from the ashes of a devastating fire, a Buddhist temple in Springvale South has received a $333,333 grant from the State Government.

Multicultural Affairs Minister Ingrid Stitt announced the grant during a visit to Bright Moon Buddhist Temple which was destroyed by a fire in 2023.

The Chinese Community Infrastructure Fund grant will help build traditional-style walls and gate as part of the temple restoration project.

Bright Moon was among nine recipients sharing more than $2 million from the fund – which is part of a larger $40 million Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund.

Other funded projects were an underground car park at Avalokitesvara Yuan Tong Monastery in Deer Park, lighting upgrades at the Museum of Chinese Australian History and courtyard improvements at the Chinese Association of Victoria in Wantirna.

Ms Stitt said Victoria’s diversity was one of our greatest strengths. The fund ensured multicultural communities had places to come together, she said.

“Having culturally appropriate places to gather, celebrate and preserve traditions is also about making sure people have safe and accessible places to celebrate and preserve their traditions.”

State Labor MPs Meng Heang Tak, Tim Richardson, Eden Foster and Lee Tarlamis were also at the event.