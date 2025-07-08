Berwick rider charged after 200km/h chase

A 21-year-old Berwick man has been charged after he was allegedly detected travelling at speeds of up to 200km/h while trying to avoid arrest on the night of Thursday, 3 July.

He is expected to be charged on summons with a string of traffic offences, after officers patrolling in Mulgrave first observed the motorcycle travelling at fast speeds on Wellington Road around 8:50pm.

The air Wing was called in as the motorcycle reached speeds of 140km/h in an 80km/h zone, before entering the Monash Freeway.

Police continued to follow the motorcycle from the sky as it allegedly reached speeds up to 200km/h while heading south on the Monash Freeway and South Gippsland Highway.

The rider then performed a U-turn, and the motorcycle was ridden northbound before pulling into a service station at the corner of Springvale and Wellington Roads.

The ride allegedly stole fuel before speeding off, going back onto the Monash Freeway and making their way into the city.

Officers were able to coordinate a response on the ground and arrested the driver after he entered a side lane off Flinders Street.

The motorcycle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $999, with the arrest formed as part of Operation Advance targeting high-risk traffic offenders in the Eastern suburbs.