Driver charged after police chase down speeding stolen car

A man has been charged after allegedly speeding away from police in a stolen car across the South East.

The allegedly stolen silver MG station wagon was spotted by police on Wellington Road in Mulgrave about 10.15pm on Tuesday 8 July.

Officers attempted to intercept the MG, before the driver refused to pull over and took off at speed, police say.

The MG was seen speeding near the intersection of Blackburn Road and Monash Freeway in Glen Waverley about 10.20pm.

Police Airwing was called in and spotted the vehicle travelling citybound on the freeway, reaching alleged speeds of 170 km/h.

The vehicle was being driven erratically and at speed through Chadstone and Ashwood, according to police.

Officers successfully deployed stop sticks on Warrigal Road, Ashburton.

The MG allegedly continued to drive before crashing into a fence on Gloucester Road and being dumped by the driver.

There were no injuries.

Police arrested a man, allegedly running from the car on High Street Road.

Investigators allege that the MG was stolen from a Boronia address last week.

A 31-year-old man was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, car theft and other driving offences.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.