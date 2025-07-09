Sth East students shine at VCE awards

More than 20 students from South East schools have been named among Victoria’s top VCE performers in 2024.

The students were presented with trophies by Premier Jacinta Allan and Education Minister Ben Carroll at the Premiers’ VCE Awards ceremony at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Haileybury and Nossal High School students were prolific awardees.

Joshua Ong from Haileybury and Ruiqi Yao from Nossal High School were among 23 Top All-Round VCE High Achievers who scored 46 or higher out of 50 in at least five VCE subjects.

Fifteen Haileybury students and four Nossal High students also took out individual subject awards.

Among the 276 study award recipients were the following from South-East schools:

Australian History: Lucinda Poole, Haileybury; Nina Cummins, Haileybury

English: Darius Song, Haileybury; Caleb Nah, Haileybury; Jing Ru Zhang, Haileybury; Aarial Wrigley, Haileybury; Charli Cowan, Haileybury; Jacqueline Soon-Legaspi, Haileybury

English Language: Tashiya Seneviratne, Nossal High School

Chinese First Language: Yicong Liu, Haileybury

Chinese Second Language: Chloe Fan, Haileybury

Chinese Second Language Advanced: Siyuan Chen, Haileybury

Hospitality (VCE VET): Ayva Herman, Haileybury

Legal Studies: Ishika Bhadauria, Haileybury

Media: Charlotte Moseley, Beaconhills College – Berwick

Philosophy: Eric Wang, Nossal High School

Physical Education: Arjun Girotra, Nossal High School

Sociology: Lauren Billings, Cornish College; Kiara Rampal, Haileybury; Darshanna Umakhanthan, Haileybury

Systems Engineering: Chang Xu, Nossal High School

Tamil: Neha Basu, Victorian Tamil Association; Kanika Puvaneswaran, Bharathi Academy