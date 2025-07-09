Sth East students shine at VCE awards

More than 20 students from South East schools have been named among Victoria’s top VCE performers in 2024.
The students were presented with trophies by Premier Jacinta Allan and Education Minister Ben Carroll at the Premiers’ VCE Awards ceremony at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Haileybury and Nossal High School students were prolific awardees.
Joshua Ong from Haileybury and Ruiqi Yao from Nossal High School were among 23 Top All-Round VCE High Achievers who scored 46 or higher out of 50 in at least five VCE subjects.
Fifteen Haileybury students and four Nossal High students also took out individual subject awards.
Among the 276 study award recipients were the following from South-East schools:
Australian History: Lucinda Poole, Haileybury; Nina Cummins, Haileybury
English: Darius Song, Haileybury; Caleb Nah, Haileybury; Jing Ru Zhang, Haileybury; Aarial Wrigley, Haileybury; Charli Cowan, Haileybury; Jacqueline Soon-Legaspi, Haileybury
English Language: Tashiya Seneviratne, Nossal High School
Chinese First Language: Yicong Liu, Haileybury
Chinese Second Language: Chloe Fan, Haileybury
Chinese Second Language Advanced: Siyuan Chen, Haileybury
Hospitality (VCE VET): Ayva Herman, Haileybury
Legal Studies: Ishika Bhadauria, Haileybury
Media: Charlotte Moseley, Beaconhills College – Berwick
Philosophy: Eric Wang, Nossal High School
Physical Education: Arjun Girotra, Nossal High School
Sociology: Lauren Billings, Cornish College; Kiara Rampal, Haileybury; Darshanna Umakhanthan, Haileybury
Systems Engineering: Chang Xu, Nossal High School
Tamil: Neha Basu, Victorian Tamil Association; Kanika Puvaneswaran, Bharathi Academy