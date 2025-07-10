Care for carers wins funding

A South East respite program for multicultural women who are carers has secured State funding.

The Wellsprings for Women program annually helps 54 unpaid carers for family members or friends with a disability, chronic illness, mental health condition, or age-related needs.

The Dandenong-based program provides a culturally safe, women-only space for carers to connect with others, share experiences and take a much-needed break from caring responsibilities.

It includes wellbeing sessions, coping strategies, and group excursions designed to reduce isolation, improve emotional health, and affirm the identity of women carers.

“Carers are the silent backbone of our communities, and many women from culturally diverse backgrounds are doing this work without recognition or support,” Wellsprings chief executive Dalal Smiley said.

“This program offers not just respite, but connection, validation and empowerment.

“We are deeply grateful to (Carers and Volunteers) Minister Ros Spence for recognising this need and enabling us to continue this essential support.”

Many of the carers come from migrant, refugee or asylum seeker backgrounds and face additional challenges such as language barriers, social isolation, trauma, or a lack of knowledge about available support services, Ms Smiley said.

In the past, a group of carers recently completed the nationally recognised 12-hour Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) course at Wellsprings.

They are now certified Mental Health First Aiders, equipped to recognise and respond to mental health challenges in their families and communities.

Ms Smiley says the initiative reflected Wellsprings’ commitment to building capacity, leadership, and mental health literacy among multicultural women who are often underrepresented in mainstream service access.