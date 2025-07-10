The fires we are not putting out

by Dr Jamel Kaur Singh and Dya Singh

As Melbourne woke to news of an arson attack on the East Melbourne Synagogue – one of Australia’s oldest Jewish places of worship – we were reminded just how fragile peace and cohesion can be.

It was not just an attack on bricks and stained glass. It was an attack on belonging.

Whether it is Islamophobia, anti-semitism, anti-Black sentiment, or oblivious racism in everyday life, it is clear that Australia is hurting.

And beneath the surface, we are dividing, not uniting.

In all this, the question we keep coming back to is: What does it really mean to belong in Australia today?

As a father–daughter duo from a proud Australian but Sikh–Anglo–English–Malaysian–Indian–Pakistani background, we know what it feels like to be “othered” – to be asked, “Where are you really from?” even though we have lived here for decades.

We have also experienced the quiet pride of contributing – through sport, music, cultural work, teaching, mentoring, writing, and building bridges between communities.

But still, when fires are lit, literally and metaphorically, it feels like our multicultural story is being tested.

We recently spoke with respected First Nations elders Uncle Gene Blow and Rachel Shields. One question came up:

“When do we, as non–First Nations people, truly belong?”

Their response:

Belonging is not a place. It is a practice.

It is about showing up. Listening. Respecting. Contributing.

It is about knowing that this land holds stories older than time – and that all of us now share a duty to care for it, and for each other.

xxxx

The Root Cause: Fear and Unreadiness

At the heart of these cultural clashes is fear – fear of being replaced, of being misunderstood, of losing identity or tradition. But also, it is the lack of readiness – we are not equipping people with the skills to respectfully navigate our multicultural society.

While we legislate for anti-discrimination, we do very little to teach Cultural Intelligence (CQ), the ability to function effectively across cultures with empathy, self-awareness, and humility.

Instead, we rely on quick-fix training, polarising headlines, legislation and reactive politics. And when real issues arise – from antisemitism to anti-Muslim rhetoric, from refugee fearmongering to inter-community conflict – we lack the shared language to respond with unity.

xxxx

Solutions: What We Can Do

If belonging is a practice, then here is where we start:

1. Mandate CQ Training Across Sectors

Especially in schools, councils, law enforcement, and sport. We must go beyond diversity checklists to teach empathy, humility, and real cultural literacy.

2. Invest in Multicultural Mentorship Programs

Help youth from all backgrounds see leadership and belonging as accessible to them. Role models matter.

3. Support Local Cultural Ambassadors

Community-led programs with lived experience should be prioritised. We do not need outsiders speaking for us – we need insiders guiding from within.

4. Strengthen Hate Speech Response Units

Hate speech is on the rise. Reporting must be easy. Consequences must be clear. Support services must be robust.

5. Build Belonging Through Shared Rituals

Schools and workplaces must create space for shared storytelling, multicultural celebrations, and moments of national unity that honour both ancient and emerging narratives.

Because we are either First Nations, or we are a nation of migrants. This is the Australia we are.

We must stop acting as if multiculturalism is a threat. It’s a strength. It’s our reality. It’s our future.

So when a synagogue is firebombed, when a mosque is targeted, when a student is bullied for wearing a turban, kippah or hijab, when a Welcome to Country is booed, we must respond not just with laws, but with leadership. In homes. In schools. In sports clubs. In politics.

Belonging does not mean everyone agrees. But it does mean everyone matters.

Australia does not need more performative unity. It needs real conversations. Real courage. Real change.

Let’s stop asking, “Where are you from?” And instead ask, “What are you contributing? What are you teaching? Who are you uplifting?”

Because when all of us feel seen, safe, and valued – that is when we will be the Australia we are meant to be.

What do you think? Let us know at dailyeditor@starnewsgroup.com.au