A driver has died in hospital following a two-car crash in Springvale South on Sunday 6 July.

Police say a Toyota collided with a Ford at the intersection of Athol and Springvale roads about 9.40am.

The Toyota driver, an 84-year-old Springvale man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

A 77-year-old Fawkner man, who was driving the Ford, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.